CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The buyout of DirectPath is likely to bring enhanced benefits management services and enrollment capabilities to CNO. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. The company's third-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by lower expenses.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.