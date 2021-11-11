CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.50

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 118249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

