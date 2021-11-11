CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

CCNE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,696. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNB Financial stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of CNB Financial worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

