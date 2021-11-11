ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.69

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.69 and traded as high as $30.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 34,786 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.