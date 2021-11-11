Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $33.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.43 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. Clarus has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

