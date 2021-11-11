Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $33.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.43 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. Clarus has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.36.
About Clarus
Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.
