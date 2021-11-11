Civic (CVC) Tops One Day Volume of $72.19 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $308.62 million and $72.19 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.