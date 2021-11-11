Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 259,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 102,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

