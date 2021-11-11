Citigroup Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $217.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $222.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.37.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34. Zai Lab has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.