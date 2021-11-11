Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $15.88 Million Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,630,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.79% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMIV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,735,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,753,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

