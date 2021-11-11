Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

