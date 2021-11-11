CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Major Shareholder Cim Capital, Llc Buys 180,871 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $190.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.