CIBC Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $90.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

