CIBC Lowers Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target to C$4.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

QTRHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 11,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

