CIBC Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$22.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

