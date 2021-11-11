Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $89.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

