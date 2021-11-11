Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as high as $152.30 and last traded at $151.50, with a volume of 467350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.83.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

