Cheuvreux Downgrades Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) to Hold

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EUCMF opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Eurocommercial Properties has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.
About Eurocommercial Properties
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.