ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. 2,717,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

