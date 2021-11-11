Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $157,652.90 and $77.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

