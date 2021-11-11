CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 5,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

