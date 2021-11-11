CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for CEVA and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than MassRoots.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.42 -$2.38 million ($0.15) -303.67 MassRoots $10,000.00 2,924.25 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% MassRoots N/A -207.62% N/A

Summary

CEVA beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.