Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 1,036,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,692. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,366,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

