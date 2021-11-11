Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 3507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 231.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

