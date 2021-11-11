Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.53 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $14.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.60. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Centrus Energy worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

