Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

CGAU stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

