Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.65. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.95%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

