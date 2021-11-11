Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

