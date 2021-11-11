Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 7%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.10. 11,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 439,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellebrite DI stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,197,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.17% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

