CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTGLY. VTB Capital lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

CD Projekt stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,510. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

