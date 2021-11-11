Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives $120.67 Average PT from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CBOE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.02. 32,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,884. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

