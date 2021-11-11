Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

