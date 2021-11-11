CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

CBAT stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

