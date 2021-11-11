CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.
CBAT stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.
