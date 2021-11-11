Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.79. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

