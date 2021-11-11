Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
CPRX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. The company has a market cap of $713.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.66.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
