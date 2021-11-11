Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

CPRX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. The company has a market cap of $713.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.