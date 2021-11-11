Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.13 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,325. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 in the last 90 days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

