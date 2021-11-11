Casey Chafkin Acquires 86,500 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CRO Casey Chafkin bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Skillz stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
