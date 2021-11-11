Casey Chafkin Acquires 86,500 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CRO Casey Chafkin bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skillz stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

