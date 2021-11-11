Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Carvana worth $86,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $21,550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,698 shares of company stock valued at $72,361,917. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $287.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.91. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $193.37 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

