Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.56.

CARE stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

