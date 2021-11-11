Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 156,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,130. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

