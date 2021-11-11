CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of CARG opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3,150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

