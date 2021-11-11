Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 938,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,974. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.88.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

