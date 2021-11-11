Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,912. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

