Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 317,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.