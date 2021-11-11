Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

CAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,461. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

