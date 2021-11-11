Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

AXSM stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,747,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

