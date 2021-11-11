Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

