Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

