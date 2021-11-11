Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $442.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

