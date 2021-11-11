Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 50,570 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,570 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $50,193,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

