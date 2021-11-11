Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 161,753 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 97.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $4,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

